comscore No walk-in visitors under new Hanauma Bay entry rule | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

No walk-in visitors under new Hanauma Bay entry rule

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM City officials announced that Hanauma Bay will no longer allow walk-in visitors beginning today, due to safety concerns. Visitors lined up Friday to pay for admission to enter the preserve.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    City officials announced that Hanauma Bay will no longer allow walk-in visitors beginning today, due to safety concerns. Visitors lined up Friday to pay for admission to enter the preserve.

Hanauma Bay area neighbors applauded the news Friday that, owing to safety concerns arising since the nature preserve reopened Dec. 2, only visitors in vehicles would be allowed to enter from Kalanianaole Highway starting today. Read more

Previous Story
No gatherings for 2 weeks, Lt. Gov. Josh Green says

Scroll Up