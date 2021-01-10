comscore Column: Hawaii clergy call for equality, respect | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Hawaii clergy call for equality, respect

  • By Brian Grieves, Jazzy Bostock and Diane Martinson
We are concerned clergy of Hawaii who condemn the insurrection that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on Wednesday. Ironically, this disgraceful exercise in mob violence occurred on the feast day of the Epiphany, the day God’s love is poured out upon the whole world. Read more

