On Politics: Hawaii Republican Party, already weakened, gets destroyed by Trumpism and extremism

  • By Richard Borreca Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 8:56 p.m.
  People waved flags and held signs along Ala Moana Boulevard in support of President Donald Trump on Saturday, Oct.3.

    People waved flags and held signs along Ala Moana Boulevard in support of President Donald Trump on Saturday, Oct.3.

If there is any political relevance left to Hawaii’s Republican Party, Donald Trump and the storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters last week destroyed it. Read more

