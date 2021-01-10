Chinatown artists showcase their neighborhood, history at The Arts at Marks Garage
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:32 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY THE ARTS AT MARKS GARAGE
Sonny Min Ye’s acrylic “A@M” shows cars parked along Nuuanu Avenue near The Arts at Mark’s Garage, where it will be on display during the Chinatown Artists Show.
-
COURTESY THE ARTS AT MARKS GARAGE
Police officer Edward Ho caught this image of wild chickens out for a stroll near a HECO utility box.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree