Chinatown artists showcase their neighborhood, history at The Arts at Marks Garage

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.
  Sonny Min Ye's acrylic "A@M" shows cars parked along Nuuanu Avenue near The Arts at Mark's Garage, where it will be on display during the Chinatown Artists Show.

    COURTESY THE ARTS AT MARKS GARAGE

    Sonny Min Ye’s acrylic “A@M” shows cars parked along Nuuanu Avenue near The Arts at Mark’s Garage, where it will be on display during the Chinatown Artists Show.

  Police officer Edward Ho caught this image of wild chickens out for a stroll near a HECO utility box.

    COURTESY THE ARTS AT MARKS GARAGE

    Police officer Edward Ho caught this image of wild chickens out for a stroll near a HECO utility box.

Chinatown in all its gritty glory will be highlighted as both the home and the inspiration for local artists in a new show that opened Friday at The Arts at Marks Garage. Read more

