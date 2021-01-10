comscore Engaging posters capture spirit of Kokua Market | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Engaging posters capture spirit of Kokua Market

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:58 a.m.
  • COURTESY KOKUA MARKET Kokua Market patron Oren Schlieman designed posters for the local co-op with a retro vibe to refresh the store’s image.

    Kokua Market patron Oren Schlieman designed posters for the local co-op with a retro vibe to refresh the store’s image.

Kokua Market, the Manoa health food cooperative which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, has a new look with dozens of somewhat satirical graphic posters designed to reflect the hippie-era character of its staff, members and mission. Read more

