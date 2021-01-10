comscore On the Scene with Kris10 Misaki of ‘Aloha Fry-Day’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

On the Scene with Kris10 Misaki of 'Aloha Fry-Day'

  By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:58 a.m.
  • COURTESY KRIS10 MISAKI Kris10 Misaki will play Sistah in Kumu Kahua’s world-premiere production of “Aloha Fry-Day,” which opens Thursday.

    Kris10 Misaki will play Sistah in Kumu Kahua’s world-premiere production of “Aloha Fry-Day,” which opens Thursday.

Kris10 Misaki spent her childhood on Molokai but discovered theater on Oahu when she was a student at Pearl City High School. Read more

