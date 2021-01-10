On the Scene with Kris10 Misaki of ‘Aloha Fry-Day’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kris10 Misaki spent her childhood on Molokai but discovered theater on Oahu when she was a student at Pearl City High School. By the time Misaki graduated, she had found her calling. She continued her education at Leeward Community College. Misaki gave a memorable performance as an evil fairy in LCC’s 2017 production of “She Kills Monsters,” and earned a Hawaii State Theatre Council Po‘okela Award (featured female in a play) in 2019 for her work in LCC’s staging of “Folks You Meet in Longs.”

Misaki was seen most recently as Ala in Kumu Kahua Theatre’s retro drama, “Aloha Attire,” which was performed live online in November. This month she’ll play Sistah in Kumu Kahua’s world-premiere production of “Aloha Fry-Day,” which opens Thursday. The show is the final part of playwright Hannah Ii-Epstein’s “drug trilogy” about local drug culture on Oahu’s North Shore.

“Aloha Fry-Day” runs live online through Jan. 31. For showtimes and information on how to watch the play, visit kumukahua.org or call 536-4441.

What is it about the role that brought you in?

It was different from any role I’ve ever done before. I have very little real-life experience to work off of as far as someone who uses drugs so it was out of my norm, and the uneasiness (of doing the character) is what attracted me to it. And I’m a real big fan of Hannah’s writing — I actually auditioned for part two of the trilogy, which was “Pakalolo Sweet,” but I didn’t get cast. I also really wanted the opportunity to work with (director) Harry Wong. Being able to work with Hannah and Harry was icing on the cake.

What do you look for when deciding whether or not to do a show?

I ask myself a couple of questions. Do I like the script? Would I be proud to say that I was a part of that show? Is it something that I have never done before? And the most important question is, does it scare me? I love acting, and no matter how many times I do it I am terrified before every single show, but that’s a rush, and I love that rush.

Do you have a favorite character or a favorite show?

My favorite character was Farrah the Fairy in “She Kills Monsters” at LCC. She was a foul-mouthed, bad-ass fairy, and I think it was the first time that I ever did stage combat. That’s actually probably favorite my show as well.

What do you see happening with Hawaii theater in 2021?

This pandemic just threw Hawaii a curveball. Last year I did three Zoom plays and each time it was still strange to do it online, but art always finds a way, and I think for everyone’s safety it’s going to be like this for a while. Socially distanced theater or virtual theater will continue. I think virtual theater will continue to improve, but I cannot wait to get back on a real stage.

Is there something you would like to be doing — or to have accomplished — in 2025?

I would definitely like to still be doing theater — hopefully in person. I would really love it if I could do a Kumu show at Kumu. When I finally got cast in a Kumu show with “Aloha Attire” it was on Zoom, and this show is also on Zoom. So doing a Kumu show at Kumu is on my bucket list.

When did you become Kris10?

I use that for performing because in high school there were already three “Kristens” and I didn’t want to just be another Kristen. Even in this show (cast member) Kristen Labiano’s name would be spelled exactly the same way if I didn’t have the one-zero.