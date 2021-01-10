Legislators step into conflict between University of Hawaii and Aloha Stadium

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Some legislators say they haven’t closed the door on the Stadium Authority finding a pathway for the University of Hawaii football team to play at crumbling Aloha Stadium and are urging the parties to find common ground. Read more

“There is some conflict between UH and the Stadium Authority and I’ve encouraged them to have a conversation about what does the future hold and talk about the possibilities,” said Rep. Sylvia Luke (D, Makiki-Nuuanu), who chairs the powerful house finance committee.

“I’m hopeful that there will be a pathway that will come from discussion (among) all the parties involved,” Luke said.

On Thursday, UH president David Lassner, athletic director David Matlin and chief financial officer Kalbert Young sent a strongly worded, four-page memo to the Stadium Authority, the state and key legislators about what the school says it needs in the new stadium and the role it wants to play in the process.

The memo followed a Dec. 17 announcement by the Stadium Authority which revealed plans for a shuttering of the rusting, 46-year old facility for this year, a move that could leave its longest-running tenant, UH football, without a suitable home.

Luke said, “One of the things that we want to see is clarity in what is the plan by the Stadium Authority on building out the new stadium. There is some discrepancy about where it is going to be placed.”

It its memo, UH said “…we were further advised that the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District project would likely demolish Aloha Stadium at the beginning of the project rather than after constructing the new stadium. Therefore, UH would be able to play football at Aloha Stadium in 2021 only and completely without fans, which makes no sense at all for UH.”

UH said, “As a result, with almost no notice and no opportunity to coordinate planning, UH must identify an alternate site to play football for at least three seasons: 2021-2023. While UH knew the situation was dire, we had originally expected that we would be able to play at Aloha Stadium, likely with reduced fan attendance, until the new Stadium was built. The decision to abandon the original plan to build the new stadium alongside Aloha Stadium, which would have been demolished after the new stadium was available, took place without UH consultation or engagement.”

Luke said, “We still want the stadium to be built on a timely basis and so, I think, part of the discussion is whether that has led them to believe the best area to put the stadium is the current site.”

Studies have pinpointed three possible locations within the 98-acre footprint and a final choice was to be made between the state and winning bidder from among three priority listed developer-led groups.

The current stadium, which relies on revenue generated by events held there to cover operational costs, is running at a deficit due to the impact of COVID-19. That has left officials questioning whether they will be able to complete the fiscal year that concludes June 30, 2021, much less operate beyond that.

They also say the facility is badly in need of funding for basic health and safety maintenance. Stadium Authority chairman Ross Yamasaki described an executive session briefing by a consulting structural engineer late last year as painting a “dire” picture of the condition of the facility.

The legislative session convenes Jan. 20 and Gov. David Ige is said to be asking the Legislature for approximately $2.58 million for Aloha Stadium. Most of that for operating funds and a structural assessment of the stadium.

“At this point, I don’t think there is much of an appetite in the Legislature for putting in money to fix the current stadium,” said Sen. Glenn Wakai (D, Pearl Harbor-Kalihi).

“That is going to have to be a policy decision depending upon whether or not we’re going to eke out any semblance of life left in this current facility,” Rep. Aaron Ling Johanson (D, Moanalua-Aiea) said. “It would mean spending critical resources when the state is struggling (financially). That’s not to say it may not happen, but it comes down to a choice in prioritizing.”