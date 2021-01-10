comscore Legislators step into conflict between University of Hawaii and Aloha Stadium | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Legislators step into conflict between University of Hawaii and Aloha Stadium

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Aloha Stadium has served as the home of the University of Hawaii football team since 1975.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Aloha Stadium has served as the home of the University of Hawaii football team since 1975.

Some legislators say they haven’t closed the door on the Stadium Authority finding a pathway for the University of Hawaii football team to play at crumbling Aloha Stadium and are urging the parties to find common ground. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up