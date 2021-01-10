comscore University of Hawaii basketball team falls to UC Riverside in final seconds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii basketball team falls to UC Riverside in final seconds

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:58 a.m.

A road sweep was within reach for the University of Hawaii basketball team on Saturday. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Jan. 10, 2021

Scroll Up