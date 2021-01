Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Capitol deaths, overrun will be Trump’s legacy; Fixing seawall problem would take political will; Florida seems to have handle on gambling. Read more

Donald Trump’s legacy will be remembered by five deaths at our U.S. Capitol that was illegally overrun by rioting mobsters, inspired by our president. Invoking the 25th Amendment or impeachment to remove him from office in the remaining weeks is not the solution because of the time constraints to implement these proceedings.

The American people need Trump removed immediately before he can do more harmful acts because of his unstable mental status. The solution may be putting him on Air Force One and sending him to Mar-a-Lago, where he can golf every day till Jan 20, preventing him from initiating actions that can further harm to our nation.

Hal Omori

Mililani

Bright side prevails, not twisted political fantasy

Jan. 6, 2021, saw the darkest side of America. Domestic terrorists incited by the president of the United States caused the death of five people, desecrated our nation’s Capitol building, putting the lives of everyone inside at risk.

When Congress could safely reconvene to certify the presidential election results, eight senators and 139 representatives perpetuated the political fantasy of lies and conspiracy theories that stoke the worst instincts of people who fear anyone not white and Christian.

On the same day, we saw the bright and beautiful side of America. Democrats won Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoffs: Jon Ossoff, first Jewish senator from Georgia; the Rev. Raphael Warnock, first Black senator from the state.

They will serve our country with President-elect Joe Biden, a Catholic, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, first woman, first of Black and Indian descent, first of Hindu and Baptist religious background, married to a Jew.

This is what our America looks like.

Judith Goldman

Ala Moana

Fixing seawall problem would take political will

Name the politician willing to say we should pull our hotels and homes back from the shoreline to allow beaches to survive in a natural way.

Silence? I thought so. The periodic overwrought whining in your seawall coverage, currently riding the hobby horse named Barack Obama, is just like the regular kicking of homeless people by Hawaii’s press. An easy story with a soft target.

Some walls and barriers can even be used to build beaches. But the real solution is to retreat from the shoreline. The way to do it is to condemn beachfront property, pay the owners a reasonable price, and let nature return to its course. Do I hear a second?

Walter Wright

Kaneohe

Given damage done, time to ban all fireworks

The state Legislature and the governor should pass and implement rules that ban all fireworks in Hawaii.

Now is the time — too many lessons have been learned from burned-down structures and homes due to fireworks, life-threatening injuries from explosive fireworks and damage to our natural ecology, including wild animals and vegetation.

A special fund should be put together to produce a video that would highlight the benefits of a no-fireworks environment and be released for educational purposes during times of celebration, such as New Year’s and Independence Day.

Some cities and states have been successful in these efforts, and now have a less worried public.

Jay Pineda

Waikiki

Enlist neighborhood watchers on fireworks

If there was any New Year’s Eve in recent history where there was a need to blow off steam (smoke) and cast off the bad spirits of the previous year, this was the one. This year, there were no public fireworks displays — but it seemed every inhabited block of the island was a big “public” display. I have never seen and heard so many pyrotechnics in my life as on Dec. 31, 2020.

And a very high percentage of the pyros were illegal.

It seems our law enforcement and elected officials just threw up their hands and threw in the towel.

I don’t know all of the logistical problems that law enforcement incurs with fireworks. But I wonder if on each one of these inhabited blocks that are exploding, there could be neighborhood watchers in place to direct operators of drones that photograph and quickly dispatch patrol units to the scenes. We won’t get them all, but let’s make an effort, and a statement.

Dave Akers

Makiki

Florida seems to have handle on gambling

I am in favor of gambling in Hawaii, and I am not a gambler. As a decades long seasonal resident of Hawaii I feel compelled to share a success story.

With revocable special use gaming permits, Florida has built some of the cleanest, safest and most well-run business in that state. All are all located in areas far from the pristine coastlines and protected natural resources. Not uncontrolled legalized gambling like in Las Vegas, but conditional use gambling of the best kind.

Along with the state lottery, this has provided a seemingly endless supply of revenue for; schools, parks, roads, airports, hospitals and homeless shelters.

In my old hometown, the schools and parks went from the worst, to now some the best in the world.

Kids now attend a world-class public-school system and can continue to college practically for free. This was a game changer for the state, and has provided some of the best jobs, too.

Imagine billions of dollars in annual revenue for Hawaii to finish muchneeded infrastructure — instead of uncontrolled taxation and exploitation of the aina.

Real high-paying professional jobs, and excellent public schools and parks.

Bradley Smith

Kaneohe

Put mask-wearing signs at Diamond Head Crater

I welcome the reopening of Diamond Head Crater. I have noticed that a significant number of tourists carry, but do not wear, masks during the hike.

Signs that require “masks in the park” should explicitly state “wearing” of masks is required. Ideally, park rangers should be empowered to impose a modest fine for violations.

John Keiser

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter