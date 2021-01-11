Kalakaua Gardens senior residents receive Moderna vaccinations

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jerry Almeida, a resident of Kalakaua Gardens in Honolulu, was among the first at the senior-living community to be vaccinated Sunday against COVID-19.

About 100 residents of Kalakaua’s skilled-nursing center received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine Sunday.

The round of vaccinations was part of the state’s ongoing efforts to vaccinate seniors in long-term care facilities.

Kalakaua Gardens, near the mauka-Ewa corner of Kalakaua Avenue and Kapiolani Boulevard, provides independent senior living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing.

Sunday’s shots were given in collaboration with Walgreens. The senior community is scheduled to begin vaccinating its independent-living, assisted-living and memory care residents Thursday.