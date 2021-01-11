Hawaii News | Newswatch Kalakaua Gardens senior residents receive Moderna vaccinations By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:11 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Jerry Almeida, a resident of Kalakaua Gardens in Honolulu, was among the first at the senior-living community to be vaccinated Sunday against COVID-19. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Jerry Almeida, a resident of Kalakaua Gardens in Honolulu, was among the first at the senior-living community to be vaccinated Sunday against COVID-19. About 100 residents of Kalakaua’s skilled-nursing center received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine Sunday. The round of vaccinations was part of the state’s ongoing efforts to vaccinate seniors in long-term care facilities. Kalakaua Gardens, near the mauka-Ewa corner of Kalakaua Avenue and Kapiolani Boulevard, provides independent senior living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing. Sunday’s shots were given in collaboration with Walgreens. The senior community is scheduled to begin vaccinating its independent-living, assisted-living and memory care residents Thursday. Previous Story Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Dec. 7 – Dec. 11, 2020