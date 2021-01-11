Replacement work avoids funding halt at Aloha Stadium
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:02 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY PHOTO
A rendering of Aloha Stadium’s renovation includes redevelopment of the surrounding state land with possible housing, retail and other uses.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019
“Our work on the procurement phase would come to a very slow halt eventually as our funding runs out. We’re very close to using that entire (initial) $10 million.”
Chris Kinimaka
Public works administrator, state Department of Accounting and General Services
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree