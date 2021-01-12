comscore Editorial: Increase UH role in stadium plans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Increase UH role in stadium plans

  • Today
  • Updated 6:25 p.m.

There are other tenants that make regular use of the Aloha Stadium, but none as important or longstanding as University of Hawaii football. So the fact that there seems to be a disconnect between UH and the agencies involved in charting the stadium’s future presents a serious problem that needs prompt resolution. Read more

Editorial: Fixing budget will be tough balance

