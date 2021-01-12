The Electric Kitchen: Kaimuki is the home of ono desserts

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Businesses in Kaimuki have been adjusting to a new normal during these pandemic times. For instance, with social distancing creating challenges, 12th Ave Grill has revamped to become 12th Ave Grill & DeliCafe, with outdoor seating. Kaimuki Superette is selling pasta kits for those who want to enjoy restaurant food at home. Moke’s Bread and Breakfast and Koko Head Cafe are offering online ordering, curbside pickup and dine-in reservations. Shops have also instituted safety procedures. Via Gelato provides a hand sanitizing station right outside the shop and allows just one group of customers in at a time.

To support Kaimuki’s small businesses, visit kaimukibusiness.org or follow @keepitkaimuki on Instagram. This week, enjoy some sweet recipes from a few Kaimuki eateries.

3-Ingredient Chocolate Mousse

Courtesy Via Gelato

2-1/4 cups whipping cream, divided

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips or 1 (4-ounce) bar baking chocolate, chopped

In small pot over medium, heat 1/2 cup cream and sugar until cream steams and slightly bubbles. Turn off stove and remove from burner.

Add chocolate to gently melt. Whisk until smooth to make chocolate ganache. Cool in fridge or freezer.

In bowl of electric mixer, pour remaining cream and whip until fluffy. Fold whipped cream into chocolate ganache. Place into glasses and refrigerate to set (the longer it is refrigerated, the firmer it will be). Serve with favorite toppings. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 650 calories, 59 g fat, 37 g saturated fat, 155 mg cholesterol, 35 mg sodium, 26 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 22 g sugar, 6 g protein

Macadamia Nut Brittle

Courtesy 12th Ave Grill

1 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup light corn syrup

1-1/2 cups macadamia nuts, chopped

1 tablespoon butter

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

Sea salt, to taste (optional)

In large nonstick pan over medium, combine sugar, water and corn syrup. Cook until light golden in color, stirring occasionally. Stir in nuts then cook until golden, stirring constantly.

Remove from heat. Stir in butter and baking soda; pour onto nonstick baking sheet and cool. If desired, sprinkle with sea salt while hot.

When cool, chop into 1/4-inch pieces. Serve as garnish or add to desserts. Makes about 2-1/2 cups.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (based on 12 servings): 210 calories, 14 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 5 mg cholesterol, 50 mg sodium, 25 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 23 g sugar, 1 g protein

Breakfast Bruschetta

Courtesy Koko Head Cafe

>> Rusk:

8 tablespoons butter, room temperature

10 tablespoons granulated sugar

Pinch salt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

16 slices French bread, cut in 1/2-inch thick slices

>> Yogurt:

1 cup Greek yogurt, strained overnight

1/4 cup toasted macadamia nuts, finely chopped

1 tablespoon honey

Pinch sea salt

>> Fresh fruit:

8 to 12 pieces large strawberries, hulled, thinly sliced

1/8 wedge pineapple, thinly sliced

Cleaned papaya, thinly sliced into 2-inch pieces (substitute mango)

Lime zest

Make rusk: In small bowl, combine butter, sugar, salt and vanilla; mix until well combined. Keep soft for spreading or refrigerate until ready to use; allow to come to room temperature before using.

Heat oven to 300 degrees. Line baking pan with parchment. Spread butter mixture on both sides of bread, edge to edge. Bake 25 minutes, flip and bake 15 to 20 minutes until both sides are golden brown.

Cool to room temperature. Keep rusk in airtight container in cool, dry place up to 4 days. To refresh, heat at 300 degrees for 5 minutes.

Make yogurt: In small bowl, mix all ingredients well; refrigerate.

To assemble, spread macadamia nut yogurt on rusk. Layer fruit on yogurt. Garnish with lime zest. Serves 8.

Approximate nutritional information, per slice (based on 1-pound loaf French bread): 160 calories, 6 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 15 mg cholesterol, 250 mg sodium, 23 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 9 g sugar, 3 g protein

