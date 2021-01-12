comscore Does It Work?: Garlic grinder eases a sticky, stinky task | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Does it Work?

Does It Work?: Garlic grinder eases a sticky, stinky task

  • By Michelle Ramos mramos@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 7:56 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Skinned cloves go into the cavity of the NexTrend garlic twister. The top half presses the cloves against sturdy plastic teeth that grind them up with several twists. With a final turn of the pieces you can push the minced garlic to the sides of the teeth for easier removal.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

A couple of coworkers wanted me to try a garlic twister that they absolutely love, and I can see why. NexTrend’s tool minces several garlic cloves at once while keeping hands relatively clean and odor-free. Read more

