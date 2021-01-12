Hawaii stepping up security at state Capitol and all government buildings

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov. David Ige said Monday that Hawaii’s law enforcement agencies are taking appropriate steps to ensure security at the state Capitol and all government buildings after the FBI issued a warning that armed protests are possible at state capitols across the country in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

An internal FBI bulletin warned that nationwide protests could start later this week and extend through Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

Ige said, “We take these precautions even though most protests and demonstrations in Hawaii are conducted peacefully. I sincerely hope that we can continue to resolve our differences in a nonviolent manner.”

As of Monday, state law enforcement agencies had not received any credible threats to the state Capitol, said Toni Schwartz, state Department of Public Safety spokeswoman.

Schwartz said, “PSD is working with its federal, state and local law enforcement partners to monitor real time and updated intelligence reports.”

A Capitol patrol section comprised of sheriff deputies is primarily responsible of monitoring the state Capitol.

In a statement Schwartz said, “The PSD cannot discuss specifics of operational planning for law enforcement actions. The department will take all necessary and appropriate measures to ensure the safety of the public and its law enforcement officers.”

Meanwhile, Nicholas “Nick” Robert Ochs, founder of Proud Boys Hawaii, accused of participating in Wednesday’s siege of the U.S. Capitol building, was released from federal custody Monday.

Ochs was federally charged with unlawful entry into restricted buildings or grounds, a misdemeanor. The FBI arrested Ochs at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Thursday night upon his return from Washington, D.C.

In a telephonic hearing Monday, Magistrate Judge Wes Porter asked Ochs whether he understood the nature of the charge. He responded from the Honolulu Federal Detention Center, “I think so, your honor.”

Ochs was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond soon after the hearing ended. Another hearing, on an unlawful-entry charge, is set to be held remotely Friday before Magistrate Judge. G. Michael Harvey of the federal court in the District of Columbia.

Under the conditions of his release, Ochs is prohibited from entering any government building and is not allowed to travel outside Oahu except to Washington, D.C., for court-related purposes. He also must comply with all COVID-19 directives, which include a 10-day self-quarantine.

Thousands of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as members of Congress finalized the Electoral College vote count of Biden’s win over President Donald Trump in the election. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died as a result of the violent siege.

At 11:13 a.m. (Hawaii time), Ochs tweeted a photo of himself inside the Capitol smoking a cigarette. The caption said, “Hello from the Capital (sic) lol.”

In an interview with CNN, Ochs said, “We didn’t have to break in. I just walked in and filmed.”

Ochs also told CNN, “There were thousands of people in there — they had no control of the situation. I didn’t get stopped or questioned.”

He reportedly told the network he was working as a professional journalist and did not enter any of the congressional chambers or offices.

The House Periodical Press Gallery, which is in charge of administering congressional press passes, said the office “has never” issued Ochs a credential.

Ochs is the founder of a Hawaii chapter of Proud Boys Hawaii, a far-right extremist group. In 2020 he ran as a Republican candidate for the state House District 22 seat, which covers Waikiki and Ala Moana. Adrian Tam, a Democrat, won the race with nearly 68% of the votes to Ochs’ 32%.

The FBI matched Ochs’ photo that he tweeted of himself inside the Capitol on Wednesday to photos he previously posted on Twitter for his bid in the state House District 22 race.

He faces up to a year in prison on the misdemeanor charge. A campaign on an online crowdfunding site that is raising money for Ochs’ legal fees had collected more than $19,000 as of Monday.

Ochs could not be reached to comment on the charge.

On Friday his attorney, Myles Breiner, said Ochs flew to Washington, D.C., to attend a rally and exercise his First Amendment right. He has a right to express his point of view as long as he’s not threatening violence, Breiner said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.