Hikers pitch in to repair Koko Head tramway trail
The city and nonprofit Kokonut Koalition are partnering to fix portions of Koko Crater tramway.
The city and nonprofit Kokonut Koalition have partnered to facilitate repairs to the Koko Crater tramway. Hikers made their way down and up the tracks at Koko Head on Monday.
