Hikers pitch in to repair Koko Head tramway trail

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY HONOLULU DEPARTMENT OF PARKS AND RECREATION

    The city and nonprofit Kokonut Koalition are partnering to fix portions of Koko Crater tramway.

    The city and nonprofit Kokonut Koalition have partnered to facilitate repairs to the Koko Crater tramway. Hikers made their way down and up the tracks at Koko Head on Monday.

After the Koko Crater tramway, built in 1942, and the military radar station at the Koko Crater Summit it served, were deactivated and turned over to the City and County of Honolulu in 1966, the empty track and trestles were embraced by the public as an improvised hiking trail, nicknamed the “Stairmaster from hell.” Read more

