comscore Matson still riding high on profits tied to China | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Matson still riding high on profits tied to China

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

Hawaii’s largest ocean cargo transportation company is projecting its biggest profit last year will come from the final three months of 2020. Read more

Previous Story
Reluctant to go; just a few regrets, Mayor Kirk Caldwell says

Scroll Up