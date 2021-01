Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

>> Locations has announced the hiring of Realtor Susan Dacoscos as a broker-in-charge based in Locations’ Mililani office. She has more than a decade of real estate experience and specializes in first-time homeowners, investors and relocations. Dacoscos holds the Graduate, REALTOR Institute and Military Relocation Professional designations, as well as a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a major in accounting from Hawaii Pacific University.

>> Mid-Pacific Institute has announced the hiring of Roy Sugimoto as director of campus safety and security. Sugimoto recently retired from a 30-year career at the Honolulu Police Department. He spent 23 of those years in supervisory and management capacity as lieutenant, captain and major, and served from 2013 to 2018 leading major and complex police districts in downtown Honolulu, Waikiki and Central Oahu.

>> The Honolulu Community Action Program Inc. has appointed Tania McMoore as director of human resources. McMoore started at HCAP in 2008 as the human resources generalist and recently returned to HCAP in September after working as a branch rental manager at EAN Holdings.

