comscore Andres Gonzales leads Sony Open qualifiers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Andres Gonzales leads Sony Open qualifiers

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Andres Gonzales shot a 6-under-par 66 to earn medalist honors at the Sony Open in Hawaii’s Monday qualifier at Hoakalei Country Club. Read more

