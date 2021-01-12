comscore Ferd Lewis: University of Hawaii’s newest plan not a good look for program | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: University of Hawaii’s newest plan not a good look for program

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Imagine University of Hawaii football coach Todd Graham showing a blue chip prospect from his former high school, Allen (Texas) High, around the Rainbow Warriors’ new home field at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Read more

Previous Story
In just a half, Alabama’s DeVonta Smith wasn’t half bad
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up