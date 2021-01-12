comscore Manel Ayol’s brief stay in Hawaii ends early | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Manel Ayol’s brief stay in Hawaii ends early

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Manel Ayol is on the move again. Ayol, a versatile 6-7 perimeter player, announced on Twitter his decision to leave the University of Hawaii basketball team and enter the NCAA’s transfer portal. Read more

