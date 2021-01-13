comscore Column: Speaker Saiki must stand with workers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Speaker Saiki must stand with workers

  • By Nate Hix
  • Today
  • Updated 6:47 p.m.
  • Nate Hix is director of the advocacy group Living Wage Hawaii.

    Nate Hix is director of the advocacy group Living Wage Hawaii.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER House Speaker Scott Saiki.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    House Speaker Scott Saiki.

Hawaii’s workers have faced the threat of COVID-19 head-on for nearly a year. It’s critical that the Legislature, led by House Speaker Scott Saiki, gives them the respect and dignity they deserve by raising the minimum wage. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Can’t just walk in to Hanauma Bay

Scroll Up