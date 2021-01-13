Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Maintaining peace without firearms Today Updated 6:45 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii officials don’t seem overly worried — yet — about the FBI alert about “armed protests” expected at state Capitols after last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol building, receiving no credible threats. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii officials don’t seem overly worried — yet — about the FBI alert about “armed protests” expected at state Capitols after last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol building, receiving no credible threats. However, it’s at times like this that this state’s restrictions on permits to carry firearms certainly adds to the sense of calm. Issuance of such permits to carry arms on one’s person, concealed or otherwise, is rare. That said, there are weapons other than firearms, meaning law enforcement is surely on alert. Previous Story Off the News: Can’t just walk in to Hanauma Bay