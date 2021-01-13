comscore Off the News: Maintaining peace without firearms | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: Maintaining peace without firearms

Hawaii officials don’t seem overly worried — yet — about the FBI alert about “armed protests” expected at state Capitols after last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol building, receiving no credible threats. Read more

