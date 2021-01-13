Off the News: Maintaining peace without firearms

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii officials don’t seem overly worried — yet — about the FBI alert about “armed protests” expected at state Capitols after last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol building, receiving no credible threats.

However, it’s at times like this that this state’s restrictions on permits to carry firearms certainly adds to the sense of calm. Issuance of such permits to carry arms on one’s person, concealed or otherwise, is rare.

That said, there are weapons other than firearms, meaning law enforcement is surely on alert.