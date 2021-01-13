Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Many steps up for Koko Crater trail Today Updated 7:09 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Thanks to the can-do spirit of the Kokonut Koalition, there are now scores of new wooden steps in place on the popular tramway-track hike at Koko Crater. In an agreement worked out between Honolulu Hale and the all-volunteer community group, the city allocated funds for supplies and the nonprofit provided the muscle. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Thanks to the can-do spirit of the Kokonut Koalition, there are now scores of new wooden steps in place on the popular tramway-track hike at Koko Crater. In an agreement worked out between Honolulu Hale and the all-volunteer community group, the city allocated funds for supplies and the nonprofit provided the muscle. The ongoing emergency repairs to the vertical climb are intended to slow down erosion and otherwise buy some time while a long-term solution is worked out for the track, which was built in the early 1940s with 1,048 ties (now used as steps). For more on the ongoing effort, visit www.kokonutkoalition.org. Previous Story Off the News: Can’t just walk in to Hanauma Bay