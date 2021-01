Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Premier Restoration Hawaii has announced the promotion of Anthony Nelson to president. He was formerly chief commercial officer for PRH, which provides one-stop solutions for water, fire, mold and storm damage to residential and commercial properties on Maui, Oahu, Hawaii island and Kauai.

Island Pacific Academy has announced the appointment of Daniel Lee to its board of trustees. Lee works at Island Insurance, where he oversees the company’s commercial lines division. He has 15 years of experience in the insurance industry.

