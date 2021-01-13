Former University of Hawaii receiver John Ursua decides to stay with Seattle for third season

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Former University of Hawaii receiver John Ursua has signed a so-called “future” contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

The deal means Ursua will return for a third season with the Seahawks. Ursua was the Seahawks’ seventh-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Ursua was on the Seahawks’ active roster in 2019, but spent the entire 2020 season on the practice squad. After the Seahawks were eliminated from the playoffs this past weekend, Ursua essentially became a free agent. He said he weighed an offer from the Green Bay Packers before re-upping with the Seahawks.

“Either way, it would have been a good situation,” Ursua said of the options of catching passes from Seattle’s Russell Wilson or Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers. “It was two really good quarterbacks.”

Despite the frustration of not playing in games this past season, Ursua remained true to the Seahawks. Ursua said he has a strong bond with Seattle head coach Pete Carroll and executive vice-president/general manager John Schneider.

“I had a sense of loyalty to them because they brought me into the NFL,” Ursua said. “They drafted me, and kept me around. I felt that played a little key.”

With discussions about eliminating or limiting team workouts this offseason, Ursua also felt it was better to remain with a familiar offensive system.

“I felt comfortable coming back where I know how things work, and I know the offense a little better,” Ursua said.

Ursua said he is determined to make an impact in 2021.

“I’m hungrier than I’ve ever been,” Ursua said. “I was hungry when I first got drafted. I think I have a little more juice than when I first came in to prove that I can do it.”