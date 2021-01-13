Hawaii cleans up its act in order to keep practicing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii baseball team no longer has a spittin’ image. Read more

The University of Hawaii baseball team no longer has a spittin’ image.

As part of health protocols during practices, the Rainbow Warriors wear masks at all times, avoid using the Les Murakami Stadium locker rooms and dugout, and refrain from America’s pastime of spewing sunflower-seed shells.

“The seeds are not being an issue,” head coach Mike Trapasso said. “It’s a clean dugout. There’s not a need to sweep out the dugout (of shells) after every practice.”

There is a hopeful image of the ’Bows, who entered their second week of preseason training with their entire starting rotation and lineup from a year ago. And, Trapasso said, “I’m really impressed with our new guys.”

The ’Bows were 11-6 when the 2020 season was canceled because of the acceleration of the pandemic. That eventually led to all but a few players being able to practice through the fall.

The abbreviated 2020 Major League Baseball draft and restrictive free-agent period enabled undrafted juniors to return to UH. Outfielder Adam Fogel, shortstop Kole Kaler, third baseman Dustin Demeter, first baseman Alex Baeza, and left-handed pitcher Brandon Ross probably would have received offers as juniors if the draft had remained at its usual 40 rounds.

“We knew if it were a regular draft last year, we wouldn’t have a lot of these guys back and, frankly, two or three are our recruits,” Trapasso said.

The NCAA exemption that allows players to repeat a grade resulted in starting pitcher Logan Pouelsen and catcher Tyler Murray returning for a second senior season.

“Keeping the entire lineup and adding some impact freshman position players, as well, it’s going to be kind of fun,” Trapasso said.

Time also healed wounds. Fogel, who suffered an injury to his right (throwing) shoulder 22 months ago, is fully healthy. Fogel was used as a designated hitter last year, but now can return to center field. “That helps him in his future prospects for pro baseball,” Trapasso said.

Two ailing players last year — Baeza (shoulder soreness) and second baseman Aaron Ujimori (thumb surgery) — have healed.

Center fielder Matt Wong, who underwent offseason knee surgery, is on track to play this season. “We’re taking it slow with him,” Trapasso said.

Trapasso said the ’Bows will not have a scrimmage for another two weeks. “We want the hitters to get two weeks of (batting practice), 300 swings or so of BP, because they haven’t been able to do that in so long,” Trapasso said.

Trapasso said the pitchers are on pace. During the fall semester, athletic department officials allowed the pitchers and catchers a four-week window for bullpen workouts. Trapasso said each pitcher threw 25 to 30 pitches twice a week. “That was perfect to establish a baseline,” Trapasso said.

Trapasso said the hurlers will maintain that 30-pitch count this week, with the potential starters building to 90 to 100 pitches for the start of the season.

Big West officials will meet in the coming week to discuss the season’s format. Opening the season in March is the goal, if not the moving target.

“It’s only January,” Trapasso said. “A lot can happen between now and March either positively or negatively. We’re just happy to be out on the field for the first time.”

Trapasso said the ’Bows have adhered to strict protocols. The team enters Les Murakami Stadium through the bullpen. Each player is assigned a row in the stands — socially distanced from teammates — until the workouts begin. The showers and locker rooms are off limits.

“All of it is manageable when the end game is being able to play baseball,” Trapasso said. “It’s well worth it.”