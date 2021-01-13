Waialae Country Club will be eerily silent this week despite PGA Tour professionals in town
- By Paul Arnett parnett@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2019
Cameron Smith will try to become the first to repeat at the Sony Open since Jimmy Walker in 2015.
-
DENNIS ODA / 2020
Local favorite Parker McLachlin won’t be able to count on his usual large gallery this year.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree