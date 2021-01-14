comscore Man, 21, charged with manslaughter in death of infant | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man, 21, charged with manslaughter in death of infant

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with the October 2020 death of his 4-month old daughter at Schofield Barracks in Wahiawa. Read more

