Hawaii News Polynesian Cultural Center reopens Monday By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:08 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Polynesian Cultural Center will open its doors beginning Monday and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Polynesian Cultural Center will open its doors beginning Monday and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. During the reopening phase, the center will open at 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday with limited interactive guest experiences with fewer employees. The activities include the Samoan Village, an extended format of the center’s new “Alii Luau” featuring “Onipaa, a Tribute to Queen Liliuokalani,” a new canoe excursion through lagoons and villages and the center’s evening show, “HA: Breath of Life.” The center’s president, Alfred Grace, said: We are extremely excited to begin welcoming back our guests to the Polynesian Cultural Center after being closed since the beginning of the pandemic. We’re also very much looking forward to again serving our local community and visitors as we, along with other attractions statewide, reopen our doors.” The adjoining Hukilau Marketplace will open noon through 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Hawaii residents with a valid Hawaii ID are entitled to free membership and can take advantage of special offers. Previous Story Judge to hear motion to dismiss charge against surgeon general