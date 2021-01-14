comscore Evan Kawai had to travel a long way to earn a spot in his hometown Sony Open at Waialae Country Club | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Evan Kawai had to travel a long way to earn a spot in his hometown Sony Open at Waialae Country Club

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2019 Evan Kawai will tee it up in the Sony Open for the first time today. He will play with Shane Bertsch and Brandon Hagy.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2019

    Evan Kawai will tee it up in the Sony Open for the first time today. He will play with Shane Bertsch and Brandon Hagy.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2019 San Diego coach Chris Riley says Evan Kawai has the best short game on his team.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2019

    San Diego coach Chris Riley says Evan Kawai has the best short game on his team.

  • DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM Punahou graduate Evan Kawai tees off today at his first Sony Open.

    DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Punahou graduate Evan Kawai tees off today at his first Sony Open.

Evan Kawai’s rush-hour daydreams become reality today. On his morning commute out of East Oahu, Kawai often glanced to his left, envisioning his opportunity to put a divot into the fairway or roll a putt along one of Waialae Country Club’s manicured greens beckoning from the other side of the highway. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up