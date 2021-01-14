Rainbow Wahine basketball team leave with hopes of playing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team was scheduled to depart Honolulu on Wednesday afternoon and — cross its heart and fingers — is hopeful of opening Big West play against CSU Bakersfield this Friday.

“The kids are really excited, and they’ve worked incredibly hard,” head coach Laura Beeman said, but “I don’t want to get too excited yet.”

Scheduling hiccups have been a side effect of the pandemic. The Rainbow Wahine’s initial league opener — set for Dec. 27 and 28 — was canceled because of contact tracing involving the Cal Poly program. On Jan. 2, during a bye weekend, UH announced it would not play host to UC Riverside on Jan. 8 and 9 because a member of the Rainbow Wahine tested positive for the coronavirus.

That led to the entire team, including Beeman, being placed into quarantine. Beeman was released from isolation after three days following a negative result. She was one of several members who were deemed to have had a low-exposure risk. This past Sunday, the remaining players were proclaimed healthy and released from isolation.

“Getting out of quarantine and having three days of practice is a little tough, but you know what, we’re looking forward to the challenge, and the girls are ready to go,” said Beeman, whose team last played on Dec. 20 against Hawaii Hilo.

During quarantine, the players kept fit doing plyometrics and cardio workouts in their apartments or hotel rooms, according to Beeman.

During this road trip, Beeman said, the Wahine will maintain a tight bubble of safety. “When we get to our locations, no one in, no one out, and try to make sure these guys are wearing masks,” Beeman said. She had expressed astonishment about the team member’s positive test because the program had adhered to protocol.

“Incredibly surprised,” Beeman said. “Right now, COVID is just weird who it goes after. Some teams are getting hit at a higher rate than others, and I believe my girls are being very, very cautious. I know how they are around me and my staff and each other.”

CSUB presents several challenges. The Roadrunners have played six games, and are 1-1 in the Big West. “Common sense is going to tell everyone we’re going to be rusty,” Beeman said. “My concern is I want to keep these guys safe. I don’t want anyone pulling muscles or getting injured. At any point in time, if somebody feels that they can’t go, they can sit on the bench and watch and support their teammates that way. We’re not doing anything to injure kids.”

The hiatus, coupled with the back-to-back games, probably will impact the rotation. In preparing for the second game, Beeman said, “you’ll watch film, you’ll make adjustments verbally (during the game), if necessary, and go from there. I think our biggest issue will be conditioning and where our bodies are that second day.”

Beeman and CSUB coach Greg McCall have been friends for about 25 years. They coached against each other in junior college. Beeman said McCall has offered encouragement and support during this pandemic.

“I love the sportsmanship and just his integrity,” Beeman said. “That is a very well-coached, good team, and he’s not going to take it easy on us just because we just got out of quarantine. I promise you that.”