comscore Rainbow Wahine basketball team leave with hopes of playing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine basketball team leave with hopes of playing

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team was scheduled to depart Honolulu on Wednesday afternoon and — cross its heart and fingers — is hopeful of opening Big West play against CSU Bakersfield this Friday. Read more

Previous Story
Max Holloway excited to show skills to whole new audience

Scroll Up