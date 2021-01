Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

How will this year’s Hawaii Pacific Health Great Aloha Run be different because of the pandemic?

This year is virtual, so everybody who enters can do it in 8 days from Feb. 8-15, and they can do 1 mile a day or they can do it all in one day.

We’re still going to tell people where they can go and do their event, because they have 8 days to do their 8 miles. They can run around Kapiolani Park; that’s a mile-and-a-half or 2 miles, I think. We’re just going to do “scout’s honor” and believe that they did it.

Our theme is “Together, Mo’ Bettah.” Everybody who signs up gets a T-shirt and a souvenir medal. The medal is beautiful; it includes a hula dancer, a wave, Aloha Tower and a surfboard.

We’re just planning to mail everybody their shirt. The shirt is really cool; people are signing up because they like the shirt. And of course, the souvenir medal that they’re going to get.

And we have all these prizes that we’ve collected, so we’re still going to give them away randomly. We’re giving away trips on Alaska Airlines for two people; and then we’re giving away dinners and all kinds of (other prizes).

How are signups going for the virtual run?

We’re doing good. We’re over 4,000 now, heading on to 5,000 (greataloharun.com). Normally we would be a lot higher, but because we’re doing a virtual run, it’s a little different. We are not expecting the same level of participation but our generous sponsors are still with us. We want our past participants to take care of themselves first and if they have enough, we appreciate their support.

My hope for 2021 is that we can get at least 10,000 entrants so they can receive their cool shirt and souvenir medal and be able to give monies to the same charities and schools.

(Technology) has helped … . We’ve had entrants from as far away as Finland. We have a couple from Australia, some from Hong Kong, Korea, Japan.

So they can they run in Finland?

Yes, and then we’ll mail them the shirt. So that’s pretty cool.

How did you go from music to philanthropy?

My mother always wanted to be a singer but she couldn’t because she had to work and feed three children, as a barber. She always encouraged me to perform and so that’s what I did.

As soon as I graduated I ended up traveling. Music was able to take me around the world, so I was very fortunate. I graduated in ’66 and after that I went to New Orleans and then to Europe, the Far East. It was really a wonderful, wonderful time.

My greatest joy was taking (my mother) to Vegas with me when I opened for Guy Lombardo at the Tropicana Hotel. That was the start of many times in Vegas, and it was fun! I started the (Carole Kai Bed Race) while I was still performing all over the country and the world. And then I realized I really enjoyed doing the bed race so I came back and did that. And I was able to start Hawaii Stars with Mike McCartney and Dirk Fukushima.

Have you ever though about bringing back the bed race?

We did the bed race from 1974 to 1994 and in ’85 we started the Great Aloha Run. The reason I stopped doing the bed race was because it became an insurance liability. It was fun to watch, and it was down in front of Kapiolani Park, but after awhile, we had beds crashing into each other! Girls were wearing bathing suits and their tops would fall off. I said, “Oh, oh. This is not going to bode too well with conservative people.” We did the bed race initially for the Variety School and once we started making a lot more money, we started adding more charities. Now we give to about 50 charities. Our goal is to help give money to schools and to charities like (United) Cerebral Palsy, Salvation Army and Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

One more thing

The words, “Great Aloha Run,” came from Buck Buchwach (the late executive editor of The Honolulu Advertiser). He gave me the idea. He said, “Why don’t you do the Great Aloha Run?” I said, “Huh?”

And he said, “Why don’t you go from Aloha Tower to Aloha Stadium?” I went, “Huh?” And he said, “I’ll help you.” And he backed it up with promotions and he really helped us, so I’d like to give him credit for helping us to survive and thrive.

THE BIO FILE

>> Current titles: President, Carole Kai Charities; Partner, Hawaii Stars Presents

>> Professional background: Entertainer, philanthropist. Co-founder of the Great Aloha Run, which benefits local charities

>> Education: McKinley High School, University of Hawaii, bachelor’s degree in music (voice, piano)

>> Closing thought: I just hope that people realize that this pandemic is not forever, and we need to keep our eye on good things, and then also remember that in order for us to remain humane, we need to consider helping other people. That’s what makes us special.