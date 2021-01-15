comscore Off the News: A relief for nurses at Kapi‘olani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: A relief for nurses at Kapi‘olani

  • Today
  • Updated 6:47 p.m.

Given that health care resources can be quickly strained right now due to the pandemic, it comes as a relief that rather that moving forward with a recently authorized strike, the Hawaii Nurses Association now plans to vote next week on whether to ratify a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract with Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children. Read more

