Editorial | Off the News Off the News: A relief for nurses at Kapi‘olani Today Updated 6:47 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Given that health care resources can be quickly strained right now due to the pandemic, it comes as a relief that rather that moving forward with a recently authorized strike, the Hawaii Nurses Association now plans to vote next week on whether to ratify a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract with Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Given that health care resources can be quickly strained right now due to the pandemic, it comes as a relief that rather that moving forward with a recently authorized strike, the Hawaii Nurses Association now plans to vote next week on whether to ratify a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract with Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children. Negotiated Wednesday night, the agreement, which covers some 725 nurses, includes wage increases, health care premium cost coverage benefits, and improvements to the paid time-off process. It also addresses nurses’ personal protective equipment and other safety concerns. Previous Story Letters: Unity requires GOP to confront president; Thiessen wrongly blames media for riot; COVID-19 vaccinations done right at Castle