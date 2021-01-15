Effort aims to keep vehicles off Sandy Beach shoreline
Government agencies and nonprofits are placing traffic barriers and boulders in designated areas to protect the coastal habitat of Wawamalu from vehicular traffic. The 9.5-acre beach area is between Sandy Beach Park and Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline. A woman rode her bicycle Thursday along a row of newly placed boulders in a lot near the windward driveway of Sandy Beach Park.