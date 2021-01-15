comscore Effort aims to keep vehicles off Sandy Beach shoreline | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Effort aims to keep vehicles off Sandy Beach shoreline

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Government agencies and nonprofits are placing traffic barriers and boulders in designated areas to protect the coastal habitat of Wawamalu from vehicular traffic. The 9.5-acre beach area is between Sandy Beach Park and Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline. A woman rode her bicycle Thursday along a row of newly placed boulders in a lot near the windward driveway of Sandy Beach Park.

A 9.5-acre stretch of undeveloped city beach known as Wawamalu would be a pristine place where beachgoers could enjoy nature to the accompaniment of wind, waves and the cries of seabirds and children exploring tide pools, were it not for the roars of off-road vehicles driving on its sand beach, gouging deep, blackened tracks and tearing up the native vegetation and dunes. Read more

