>> Consuelo Foundation has announced the appointment of Christina Klemme as its new chief financial officer, replacing San Vuong, who is retiring after 25 years. Klemme has held numerous finance and commercial positions in different countries and industries over the past 18 years. She moved back to Hawaii in 2017 and was with Alexander & Baldwin as manager of financial planning and analysis and most recently was senior director of financial and strategic planning at Grace Pacific LLC.

