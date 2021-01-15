UH basketball preparing for battle of boards against CSU Bakersfield

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It takes more than being wily — or Wile E. Coyote — to contain Roadrunners.

It takes physical post play, wide-bodied box-outs and harassing perimeter defense, according to Hawaii assistant coach Jabari Trotter, whose Rainbow Warriors play host to CSU Bakersfield today and Saturday. Tip-off is at 7:05 p.m. in SimpliFi Arena.

The Roadrunners will enter with experience (seven seniors, including three in their fifth college year), balance (seven players average at least 6.5 points), and a thirst for rebounds (40.5 per game).

“They’re extremely physical,” said Trotter, who is UH’s lead scout for this Big West series. “They’re athletic. They have shooters, and they know exactly who they are. That’s a good recipe to be a good basketball team.”

In this first year of Big West membership, the Roadrunners have shown to be defiant in ceding possessions. They are second nationally in offensive rebounds (15.5 per game). They have reclaimed 46.3% of their 378 missed shots.

“Everybody crashes extremely hard,” Trotter said, noting the Roadrunners “try to wedge you under, being extremely physical, crashing with a lot of momentum.”

Five Roadrunners average at least 1.3 offensive boards per game, led by 6-foot-9, 240-pound Ronne Readus (2.64) and 6-4 wing Justin Edler-Davis (2.27).

The ’Bows have worked extensively on their rebounding in practices. To counter the Roadrunners’ rush into the paint, Trotter said, “our guys are going to have to meet them halfway, don’t let them bring all the momentum to them. … We have to be physical and drive back. As soon as the ball hits the rim, it’s a war. It’s on. We have to be ready for that.”

UH forward Casdon Jardine, who transferred from Utah Valley the past summer, played against the Roadrunners twice last year as a Western Athletic Conference opponent.

“Bakersfield is new to the (Big West) Conference this year, but they’re not new to me,” Jardine said. “They’re a very physical team. They’re similar to Riverside (UH’s opponent last week) in the ball pressure side of things. They’ll get out and guard and rebound very hard. That’s something they’ve done year in and year out. We can expect that.”

The ’Bows have been trying to build consistency through an inconsistent schedule. Pandemic-related circumstances delayed their season, wiped out all their nonconference Division I games, and created a 20-day hiatus leading to last week’s Big West opener against Riverside. Post player James Jean-Marie and guard Junior Madut led the scoring in the first game against Riverside, then under blanketed coverage, yielded the scoring to Jardine and Justin Webster in the rematch.

The ’Bows also have focused on their man-to-man and help-out defenses. Jardine, at 6-7, is a sharpshooter who has provided a spark on both ends. He can defend the three, four and five spots. In the second Riverside game, Jardine induced Arinze Chidom into missing nine of his first 14 shots.

“He’s making great plays,” UH coach Eran Ganot said of Jardine. “He’s posting up. He took on the challenge of guarding a really good four man in our league in Chidom at Riverside.”

Ganot also marveled at Jardine’s vocal leadership. “You might not get a word in,” Ganot mused. “He’s high energy. He’s consistent there. He’s someone you might gravitate toward. He’s very positive.”

Jardine is hopeful communication will lead to a unified defense.

“Calling out what we see, calling out screens, calling out help — all the things we need to do to make sure we’re playing team defense — it’s contagious,” Jardine said. “Hopefully, we can get all the guys doing that as second nature.”