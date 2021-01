Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Trump rebellion built on a lie about election

What bothered me most about the siege of the U.S. Capitol building by insurrectionists: Their anger was based on lies. President Donald Trump whipped his cult into a frenzy, saying the election was stolen from him. It was rigged. Never mind that just about every lawsuit filed by his lawyers regarding election fraud was thrown out by the courts.

They also floated a conspiracy theory that Antifa wore Trump clothing and was responsible for this. More lies.

Many Republican lawmakers voted to decertify Joe Biden’s victory based on these same lies. This goes against the will of the people. We voted. We matter.

I can see if they were fighting for a cause like civil rights. Or protesting a war like Vietnam. But fighting for a lie? A conspiracy theory? Nonexistent election fraud? Advocating violence for a demagogue?

We are neither a democracy nor a republic. We are the Divided States of America. All because of President Donald Trump.

Robert K. Soberano

Moiliili

Democracy depends on human decency, respect

As I wrote this, our nation’s Capitol was under attack by those who oppose the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

We are under attack by Americans. Let this sink in. We are fighting ourselves in the middle of a pandemic.

We should be working together to fight COVID-19, helping our communities that are suffering the most, and healing the deep historic wounds that have been thrust in the forefront of our minds.

I am unsure about exactly how the future will unfold, but I remain hopeful that human decency and respect for our democracy will prevail. From here we can only go up.

Lena Mochimaru

Kaneohe

Pray that God will forgive and help us

Dear people: Pray for our country, as good a country as we could ever have in this world. Our problems are man-made as ever, and God allows them to bring us to our knees. Pure and simple.

Pray for God’s forgiveness and His amazing grace.

Judith Thomas-Benito

Kapolei

