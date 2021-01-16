Editorial: Losing school touchstones

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Going without is not a matter of life or death, of course, but for a young person, peer activities are a critical part of life.

So it’s been devastating to watch the ongoing cancellations of key, milestone activities in keikis’ lives, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that started last spring. It began with the cancellation of in-class schooling, a foundational part of all youth development, with education migrating to distance learning. Remote classes are challenging enough on academics, but also worrisome is the loss of social and in-person peer interaction so vital to minors’ growth and well-being.

This week, Hawaii’s public school system had little choice but to cancel, for the rest of the school year, traditional events such as May Day programs, class proms and banquets. With COVID community spread still relatively strong, plus ongoing struggles with the core mission of educating, it’s hard to justify resuming such events now. Social-gathering restrictions still apply statewide, and any effort spent on planning activities would be wasted should COVID surge cause cancellations.

This disappointment came on top of last week’s cancellation of the OIA’s winter-season youth sports; the ILH had earlier scrapped seasons for five sports deemed high-risk. This was not unexpected, but still a blow to thousands of youngsters who learn much about teamwork and self-development from these activities. And for many upper-level student athletes, the now-canceled sports might have been important paths toward college and tuition support.

Similarly, that could apply to other extra-curricular activities now curbed: symphonic bands losing opportunities for skills-building or exposure to mainland invitationals; science fair participation that might have yielded honors for college applications; a woodworking club that might have inspired students to become craftsmen.

All this leaves today’s senior class, in particular, missing out on nearly 1-1/2 years of normal high school memories. The state Department of Education is working to bring seniors back on campuses to assess graduation requirements, and won’t make a decision on holding commencements — or not — until Feb. 26.

So there’s still hope: If communities throughout this state can pull together to tamp COVID spread, there’s still a fair chance to give Hawaii’s graduating seniors a proper sendoff. Not just a basic virtual ceremony, but a fuller commencement amid times that have been rough enough.