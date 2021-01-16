comscore Nareit Hawaii awards 2 housing grants | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Nareit Hawaii awards 2 housing grants

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.

Honolulu Habitat for Humanity and Hale o Hawai‘i were awarded housing grants from the Nareit Hawaii Community Giving Initiative. Read more

Previous Story
Isle inmates freed due to COVID commit crimes

Scroll Up