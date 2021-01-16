Nareit Hawaii awards 2 housing grants

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu Habitat for Humanity and Hale o Hawai‘i were awarded housing grants from the Nareit Hawaii Community Giving Initiative.

Nareit said Friday it gave $120,000 to Honolulu Habitat for Humanity that will help build six affordable single-family homes in Waimanalo and Papakolea.

The six homes — five in Waimanalo and one in Papakolea — will range in size from two bedrooms and one bathroom to six bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms. Collectively, the six homes will house 25 residents, with eight residents being over the age of 62 and three under 16. Two of the homes will be for veteran families. Construction of all six homes is expected to be completed in nine to 12 months.

Nareit previously gave Hale o Hawai‘i a $195,000 grant to buy a 1-acre lot and build an affordable home in Puna for a family displaced by the 2018 Kilauea Volcano eruption.

The grant allows Hale o Hawai‘i to purchase the property in Hawaiian Paradise Park. The new house will provide, at minimum, 1,175 square feet under roof including a covered carport, two bedrooms and 1-1/2 bathrooms.

Construction is expected to begin midyear.