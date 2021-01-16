comscore Former government contractor, 66, gets 70 months for bribing Schofield contracting officials | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Former government contractor, 66, gets 70 months for bribing Schofield contracting officials

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 a.m.

A 66-year-old former government contractor was sentenced Friday to 70 months’ imprisonment for his role in a bribery and kickback scheme to secure contracts with the Army. Read more

Previous Story
Isle inmates freed due to COVID commit crimes

Scroll Up