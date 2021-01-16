Pro-Donald Trump protest is peaceful at state Capitol

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

More than 125 mostly Donald Trump supporters showed up Friday at the state Capitol for a mixed-bag — and peaceful — protest that centered on faith and frustration with local government business and COVID-19 policies but also was tinged with far-right rhetoric following the president’s loss in the election.

American flags predominated, followed by Trump, Hawaii state and Second Amendment (the right to bear arms) flags. One participant wore a Civil War cap, waved an American flag, was draped in a blue “Trump 2020” cape and had a black mask strapped to his belt. Only about a third of those present wore masks.

It also was an early test of security at the home of the state Legislature in light of FBI warnings of possible armed protests at the capitols of all 50 states leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday.

In Honolulu, security fencing blocked off the Capitol rotunda. At least seven sheriff’s police officers could be seen milling around within the secure area. Any other security that might have been available to be called upon was not visible.

The rally was held off Beretania Street. Supportive car honks were infrequent.

The Knights of Aloha, which organized the “Stand Up, Speak Out” protest against Hawaii leadership, provided its own security in the form of white-shirted guards, some of whom had earpiece communication.

The self-described political action committee, which ascribes to a creed of faith, family and freedom, had said in a release ahead of the protest that it would be a peaceful rally with the group condemning any violence or damage.

It also was a uniquely Hawaii event in trying to pull together disparate views and backgrounds within the melting-pot culture of the Aloha State.

“I worry about my kids. I worry about our future,” said Reno Remigio, a Trump supporter and one of the founding members of Knights of Aloha, in wrapping up the nearly two-hour protest.

“We have to move forward into the future courageously and united,” otherwise, “we will never be heard,” he told the assemblage.

“We’re all divided in one way or another, in Trump, the people who supported Trump, everyone fighting each other,” Remigio said. “You see the GOP fighting each other. You see the Democrats fighting each other. But one thing that holds true, and I think that all of you guys can get behind this, is that this is not the mainland.”

Bill Comerford, who owns O’Toole’s Irish Pub, Anna O’Brien’s, Kelley O’Neil’s and the Irish Rose Saloon, all closed because of COVID-19, railed against local government officials for shuttering bars.

“It’s hot out here. If you were at my bar, I’d buy you a drink. Guess what? I can’t. All my bars are closed. Why? Not my choice, but by government choice,” Comerford, one of about eight main speakers, told the group.

Local officials decided his bars are “guilty” of “the potential to gather people. Ooh, that’s bad,” Comerford said derisively. “That’s what my business is built on … the idea we gather people.”

He added, “I’m done. I can’t stay in Hawaii anymore. Why? Because government killed me after I paid 23 years of taxes.”

Retired veteran and former intelligence analyst Joe Akana asked the crowd, “Why are we here?”

“War!” came back one loud answer. “No, we’re not here for war. We’re here to be heard,” Akana said.

The group’s voices have been muzzled, and “masks have been put on our face so we can’t speak,” he added.

“What are you willing to stand for?” Akana said. “Are you willing to stand for your freedom? Are you willing to stand for your family? Are you willing to stand for your God and your faith? See, that’s what it’s going to take.”

The most vitriol came from Pastor Romel Duane Moore Sr., with Kingdom Convoy.

Moore asked whether he could be heard through a mask and then took it off.

“What I just demonstrated to you was the purpose of the mask mandate: to silence the church, to silence your voice, to silence our freedom. Take the mask off and be heard,” he exhorted the group.

Moore also said that “right now we’ve got three bullies called the government, mainstream media and big tech companies. I’m going to say that again: We’ve got three bullies called the government — wants to bully us — mainstream media wants to lie to you and bully us, and big tech wants to bully us.”

Ceci Febrero attended the protest wearing a Trump “Make America Great Again” baseball cap and carrying a small U.S. flag.

“I’m here to promote civil liberties and what Knights of Aloha also stands for, which is faith, family and freedom. And I’m also here to support our president who was, we believe, involved in a stolen election.”

She said elected and public officials “are totally out of touch with the community.”

Mike Elliott, a 23-year Navy veteran, had a U.S. flag on his shirt and waved two flags on a pole — an American flag and a Second Amendment flag.

Lawmakers need to understand the individual rights that are enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, he said.

“We the people are their bosses, and (we want to ensure) that we have a voice and that we can peaceably assemble and make our issues and concerns known,” Elliott said.