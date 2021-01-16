Pro-Donald Trump protest is peaceful at state Capitol
- By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 10:55 p.m.
VIDEO BY WILLIAM COLE
About 100 people attend a peaceful rally organized by the Knights of Aloha at the state Capitol to protest Hawaii's current leadership.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
More than 100 people were at the state Capitol on Friday for a protest organized by the Knights of Aloha to speak out against Hawaii’s current leadership.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Business owner Bill Comerford railed against regulations that have kept the bars in Honolulu closed in an attempt to decrease the further spread of COVID-19.
George F. Lee / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Edward “Rambo” Odquina let out a yell during a speech being made.
