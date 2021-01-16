comscore Pro-Donald Trump protest is peaceful at state Capitol | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Pro-Donald Trump protest is peaceful at state Capitol

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.

  • VIDEO BY WILLIAM COLE

    About 100 people attend a peaceful rally organized by the Knights of Aloha at the state Capitol to protest Hawaii's current leadership.

More than 125 mostly Donald Trump supporters showed up Friday at the state Capitol for a mixed-bag — and peaceful — protest that centered on faith and frustration with local government business and COVID-19 policies but also was tinged with far-right rhetoric following the president’s loss in the election. Read more

