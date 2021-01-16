comscore ‘Proud Boys Hawaii’ founder Nicholas Ochs ordered to yield passport | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

‘Proud Boys Hawaii’ founder Nicholas Ochs ordered to yield passport

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.
  • NICK OCHS / TWITTER

    NICK OCHS / TWITTER

A federal magistrate judge ordered the founder of Proud Boys Hawaii accused of participating in the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol to surrender his passport. Read more

