comscore Ferd Lewis: Father, with his son on his bag, proving to be in Cink at Sony Open | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Father, with his son on his bag, proving to be in Cink at Sony Open

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Stewart Cink follows his shot from the first tee box during the second round of the Sony Open.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Stewart Cink follows his shot from the first tee box during the second round of the Sony Open.

Until COVID-19 began to roar, Reagan Cink was working in flight operations for Delta Airlines in Atlanta. Read more

Previous Story
Local golfers miss the crowd but enjoy the moment

Scroll Up