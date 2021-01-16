comscore Hawaii golfers miss the Sony Open cut but not the experience | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii golfers miss the Sony Open cut but not the experience

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Joaquin Niemann, right, of Chile, walks from the 11th green with caddie Gary Matthews during the second round of the Sony Open.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Joaquin Niemann, right, of Chile, walks from the 11th green with caddie Gary Matthews during the second round of the Sony Open.

None of the three Hawaii-based entrants of this year’s Sony Open in Hawaii came close to making the cut, but all said they took some positives away from the experience. Read more

Previous Story
Local golfers miss the crowd but enjoy the moment
Next Story
Television and radio - Jan. 16, 2021

Scroll Up