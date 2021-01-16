Hawaii golfers miss the Sony Open cut but not the experience
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Joaquin Niemann, right, of Chile, walks from the 11th green with caddie Gary Matthews during the second round of the Sony Open.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree