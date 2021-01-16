comscore Hawaii men’s basketball team battles but comes up short against CSU Bakersfield | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii men’s basketball team battles but comes up short against CSU Bakersfield

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Casdon Jardine reached out for a loose ball against Tase Moore and Justin McCall.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Casdon Jardine reached out for a loose ball against Tase Moore and Justin McCall.

For the Hawaii basketball team, late lapses collapsed an energetic comeback on Friday night. Read more

Previous Story
Local golfers miss the crowd but enjoy the moment

Scroll Up