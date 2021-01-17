K-Drama: Jin shows progress with physical therapy on ‘When I Was the Most Beautiful’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“When I Was the Most Beautiful”

Episode 11

6:40 p.m. today

Jin changes his attitude toward rehabilitation with Ye Ji’s pleading. Chairman Bang schemes to replace A&C’s chairwoman.

Episode 12

7:45 p.m. today

Jin’s physical therapy shows great progress. Just when Jin’s family thought they had found peace, Carrie appears and creates an uproar. Ye Ji finds out the truth about her childhood.

“Teacher Oh Soon-nam”

Episodes 103-104

7:45p.m. Monday

Doo-mul proposes to Soon-nam. Bong-chul figures out Yu-min’s motive. Sun-joo makes a sacrifice for her child. Se-hee gets furious finding out she’s been used.

Episodes 105-106

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Woon-gil gets furious at Yu-min’s evildoings. Se-hee looks into Yu-min’s movements and finds out Secretary Park’s whereabouts. Soon-nam returns to Jukhyunjae.

“Penthouse”

Episode 19

7:45p.m. Wednesday

Oh Yoon-hee offers herself to Dan-tae for his cause and Dan-tae promises that he’d give her everything she wanted, even if it was the penthouse. Meanwhile, Logan and Soo-ryeon planned a special event to kick off Seol-ah’s revenge.

Episode 20

7:45p.m. Thursday

The extravagant theater event that Soo-ryeon and Logan put on to prompt a confession from the Herapalace residents was a success. Meanwhile, Yoon-hee suspects Logan and Soo-ryeon are in a relationship and monitors them closely.

“Delayed Justice”

Episode 11

7:45 p.m. Friday

Sam-soo publishes an article exposing the police and prosecutors who covered up the case. A turn of events surprises Sang-man and Doo-sik. Miraculously, they come upon whereabouts of the murder weapon.

Episode 12

7:45p.m. Saturday

Tae-yong and Sang-man can finally move forward with the retrial after finding the murder weapon. Meanwhile, Yoon-seok orders Prosecutor Yoon Hee-sung to investigate Sam-soo’s crowdfunding to attempt to disrupt their plans.

