Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“The Next President: The Unexpected Beginnings and Unwritten Future of America’s Presidents”

By Kate Messner and Adam Rex

Who are the future presidents? There are around 10 people alive today who will become the future president of the United State. Who are they and what are they doing right now? Could one of them be you?

Ages 8-12

“Bee Fearless: Dream Like a Kid”

By Mikaila Ulmer

Fifteen-year-old lemonade entrepreneur Mikaila Ulmer shares her advice for life and business.

Ages 11-14