On the Scene with musician Daphne Sanchez

Born and raised on Kauai, Daphne Sanchez met entertainment industry veteran Art Umezu when she was 15. She was competing in a talent contest on Kauai; he was one of the judges.

It was the start of a professional relationship that included headlining a special “Kaimana Ohana” show at Spa Resort Hawaiians, a Polynesian-themed resort in Japan, that same year; hosting an open-mic Friday night teen nightclub on Kauai, and recording and releasing a full-length album, “Angel on My Shoulder,” in 2010.

Ten years later, Sanchez, 28, partnered with Umezu as the vocalist on his newest project, “We Are One World,” a five-song response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The title song is one of two that call for unity. The title of a third, “Everybody Wear a Mask,” is self-explanatory — an edited remix would be an excellent public service announcement.

Umezu dedicates all five songs to the first responders, and the frontline health and essential workers, who risk their lives to care for COVID-19 patients.

For more information on “We Are One World,” go to 808ne.ws/WeAreOneWorld.

“We Are One World” is a timely project. How did you and Art put it together?

COVID has definitely affected many people’s lives, and Art being Art, he wanted to make a difference — everybody loves Art for that. He called me and I was, like, “Yeah, let’s do it.” What I love about singing is the message. If there’s a way I can sing about something to spread the word, I’m always down for that. I always love spreading good news, and the way that I do it is through singing.

The five songs cover quite a range of emotions. “We Are One World” and “One America” are inspirational. Two others, “I Pray for You” and “There’s No Place Like New York,” strike me as being about the pain of separation.

That’s exactly what I got out of them. For me, when COVID came around I had actually just moved into my new place. My parents are in their 60s and so because of COVID I couldn’t see my parents for two weeks, and that was the craziest thing for me. My parents and I live on the same island, but I couldn’t be there for my parents, and it scared me.

How did you connect with Spa Resort Hawaiians?

Through Art. They were doing something during Golden Week, and Art had written a song, “Kaimana,” about a Hawaiian hero from Kauai, in English and Japanese. It was the first time I sang in Japanese and English together — and it was my first time singing in Japanese. I sang the song about Kaimana and it was a hit. It was mainly for kids, and it was pretty cool.

And you also became their poster girl?

A: As soon as I got there I became their poster girl. It was such a great experience. I was so fortunate to go to Japan for four or five years. After the experience of singing “Kaimana” I’ve been singing for their bridal fair.

What is next for you?

I’ve been off-and-on writing my own music. That’s a personal goal of mine. Musically it’s been hard because I’ve been singing most of my life, but playing an instrument — not very long. The skill levels aren’t the same so it’s kinda hard but that’s definitely a personal goal that I’m pushing towards. Later this year I want to get something out.

What would you like to be doing in 2026?

I love Kauai, my heart will always belong here but I want to travel. I haven’t lived in a city yet, but I do want to say that I’ve lived near the city at least, so I want to live maybe (in) Cali, maybe New York, who knows? I would hope that I have a family by then. And definitely music. Always music will be involved in my life.