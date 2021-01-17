comscore On the Scene with musician Daphne Sanchez | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the Scene with musician Daphne Sanchez

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • COURTESY DAPHNE SANCHEZ

Born and raised on Kauai, Daphne Sanchez met entertainment industry veteran Art Umezu when she was 15. She was competing in a talent contest on Kauai; he was one of the judges. Read more

