Hawaii News

Biggest swell of winter slams Oahu’s north, west shores

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Wave heights of up to 50 feet were forecast for the large northwesterly swell, as lifeguards rescued dozens from the hazardous conditions.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM An ambulance was escorted by police along Kamehameha Highway near Haleiwa on Saturday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM People watched large surf at Waimea on Saturday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A surfer took off at Waimea Bay on Saturday.

The gargantuan surf that pummeled Oahu’s north and west shores Saturday proved dangerous for many and deadly for one West Side family when a 64-year-old man died after he and his 16-year-old grandson were swept into the ocean while fishing at Nanakuli. Read more

