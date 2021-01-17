Biggest swell of winter slams Oahu’s north, west shores
- By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:42 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Wave heights of up to 50 feet were forecast for the large northwesterly swell, as lifeguards rescued dozens from the hazardous conditions.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
An ambulance was escorted by police along Kamehameha Highway near Haleiwa on Saturday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
People watched large surf at Waimea on Saturday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A surfer took off at Waimea Bay on Saturday.
